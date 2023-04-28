Main break forces water outage for portion of city

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A water main break has caused a portion of Blytheville’s south side to be without water Friday morning.

The Blytheville Police Department said on Facebook the main break was located at Elm Street and Sawyer Street.

It asks for customers to be patient as the water company works to fix the issue, as they are unsure of when the issue will be fixed.

