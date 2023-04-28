Mold causes health problem for Little Rock apartment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Tenants at one Little Rock apartment are fed up, saying it’s getting harder and harder to breathe.

Jada Haymer has been living in the Towne Oaks Apartments, along with her kids and her sister Jada, and for the past month, they’ve felt sick from all the mold in their apartment.

Haymer says that they’ve all recently been diagnosed with respiratory illnesses.

The sisters say their apartment has a leaking issue and believe that is the source of the mold.

The apartment sent a company in to inspect the mold, and Haymer was surprised to hear the company say they found no mold.

When the Arkansas Department of Human Services was called in to inspect, Haymer says after only two minutes, the DHS employee had to leave the apartment after feeling sick.

“We feel sick like that daily,” Haymer said.

Haymer has since told the apartment she will not be renewing the lease.

According to KATV, our content-sharing partner in Little Rock, Block Multifamily Group, which owns Towne Oak Apartments, gave a response regarding the concerns.

The resident you and I spoke about earlier today had made us aware of a potential water intrusion around a window and we immediately inspected her home the last week of March. During that inspection, there was no visible detection of microbial growth. As a precaution, we also brought in an outside company to come in and inspect her home which occurred the following week. They noted no signs of microbial growth at that time but did recommend a couple of exterior items we could do to help prevent any potential for water to enter her home, which we completed the next day. We have not heard from our resident since that time and have been unaware of her having any additional issues. Our resident has still not communicated with us this week, however, we have received your direct communication regarding the issue at hand. Because of such, we have reached out to our contractor again today and will be bringing them in to review her home once more to make any corrective action that may be necessary.”

