Over 11 million visitors came to Memphis in 2022

By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 11 million visitors came to Memphis in 2022 and early predictions show the city may be poised to do even better in 2023.

Thursday tourism leaders gathered for their 2023 annual meeting.

The first quarter of 2023 is outpacing the first quarter of 2022.

President of Memphis Tourism Kevin Kane says riverboat cruising is lining up to be the next big thing in the Bluff City.

In addition to Viking Cruise Line coming to the Bluff City, the City of Memphis is also planning to build additional docks to bring in more cruise lines.

Memphis’ growing sports sector is also an expected growth indicator for the city.

Kane says the tourism rebound from the pandemic has been impressive.

Of the 11 million visitors to Memphis, each party is spending on average 650 dollars a night.

Tourism leaders thought it would be 2024 before they saw numbers like that.

“2019 was a record year for hotel stays and visitors to our city and we didn’t think we would get back to that until the latter part of 2023, we achieved that in 2022,” said Kane, " In fact we even exceeded 2029 levels in 2022.”

While regional visitors from places like Nashville and Little Rock still make a bulk of tourists, Memphis is also seeing an increase in international visitors with Canada, United Kingdom and Australia leading the way.

