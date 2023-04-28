Energy Alert
Registration open for 2023 Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camps

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Registration is open for Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camps, which features an overnight camp, day camp, elite camp and parent and child camp. All four camps, led by current players and coaches that serve as instructors and mentors, will be held at First National Bank Arena on the campus of Arkansas State University.

For more information or to register online, visit BryanHodgsonBasketballCamps.com.

Below is a list of each camp and the dates.

Overnight Camp | June 11-14

For all kids grades 4th-12th

Starts 3:00 PM June 11 and ends 12:00 PM June 14

Cost: $450 ($525 for private room)

Day Camp | June 26-29

For all kids grades K-12

Full Day | 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Half Day | 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $275 Full Day | $175 Half Day

Parent & Child Camp | August 4

For all kids grades K-12

Camp runs 3:30-8:00 p.m.

Cost: $100

Elite Camp | August 5

For boys grades 9th-12th

Camp runs 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $75

All camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number and age, grade and/or gender. Disclaimer: Please note that in accordance with the NCAA rules, an athletics booster or other representative of Arkansas States Athletics interests may not pay for any expense (e.g. registration fee, travel, lodging, etc) related to a prospective student athlete’s participation in a sports camp or clinic administered by Arkansas State or any of its coaches or staff members.

