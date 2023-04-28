Energy Alert
Senators working to improve tornado safety

Several senators are working to improve weather radar for detecting and tracking tornados.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Several senators are working to improve weather radar for detecting and tracking tornados.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman is leading a group of senators to introduce the Tornado Observation Research Notification and Deployment to Operations Act.

According to KARK, Sen. Boozman looks to use this legislation to upgrade weather prediction and alerts for Arkansans.

This bill would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to submit action plans, in addition to evaluating tornado rating systems and coordinating with local entities for better data collection during and after storms.

With all the tornados Arkansas has had in the past months, Boozman says Arkansas needs this now more than ever.

“In Arkansas, we are unfortunately very familiar with the devastation brought by severe storms,” Boozman explained. “This legislation will modernize how NOAA communicates with the public during natural disasters to help keep Arkansas and all Americans safe and informed.”

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

