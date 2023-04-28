Energy Alert
Shooting hoops for a good cause

KAIT along with Jonesboro Police and Hytrol will be putting on jerseys and shooting hoops to...
KAIT along with Jonesboro Police and Hytrol will be putting on jerseys and shooting hoops to raise money!(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several local businesses will be putting on the jerseys and shooting hoops!

KAIT with Jonesboro Police and Hytrol, will be raising money by playing basketball.

Several businesses will put on the jersey to raise money.
Several businesses will put on the jersey to raise money.(KAIT)

The fundraiser will start on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Paragould Community Center.

Tickets are $5, with all the money going toward Together We Foster.

The first game will tipoff at 10:30 a.m. between Jonesboro Police and the first Hytrol team.

Following Game #1, KAIT and the second Hytrol team will play at 11:00 a.m.

The winner of both rounds will play each other at 11:30 a.m.

If you’re interested in donating, head over the Togetherwefosternea.org and click on the donate now at the top of the page.

