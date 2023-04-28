Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tyson to layoff workers in leaderships roles

FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark. Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas-based company Monday, March 6, 2023, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions during the early days of the COVID pandemic. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - Tyson Foods announced Thursday, April 27 its intention to eliminate several corporate and senior leadership roles.

According to content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, Tyson’s CEO Donnie King states in a memo that the decision to downsize was necessary for the future of the company.

The memo also says the layoffs are part of a strategic agenda, and discussions with the employees impacted will happen this week.

The decision follows the company’s announcement in March to close two of its processing plants, including the plant in Van Buren.

You can read more about the layoffs and why experts believe Tyson chose to make this move by going to KNWA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One person killed in crash on Highway 67
Duck season is going to look a little different come November.
Changes to duck hunting season leads to scheduling troubles for lodges
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market

Latest News

Sales tax vote in Piggott vital to hospital's services
Sales tax vote in Piggott vital to hospital's services
People from across Clay County in Piggott taking advantage of the resources the the health and...
Health and Resource Fair opening doors for people in rural communities
The Piggott Health System is asking residents to approve a sales tax to help out the emergency...
Hospital encourages residents to approve tax for emergency room
Pumpkin was lost for nearly a month before he found his way back home?
Furry feline finds family following tornado