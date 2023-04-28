Woman accused of biting, spitting on deputies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces felony charges after investigators said she bit and spit on several deputies.

In a Thursday news release, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said that his deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who “appeared to be having a mental breakdown” around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, on Highway 135 North.

When deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Jessica Georgette Thacker in a parked SUV, stabbing the steering wheel and airbag with a knife.

After retrieving the keys, deputies opened the vehicle door. While one grabbed her hands, another deputy tried to get the knife away from her, Snyder said.

“Both deputies were bitten during the incident,” he said. One of the deputies was stabbed in the thumb with the knife.”

After taking her into custody, deputies took her to the Greene County Detention Center, where the sheriff said she remained non-compliant.

“Once at the jail, she attempted to spit on and bite multiple officers,” Snyder said. “She managed to spit directly in the face of one of the booking officers at the jail.”

The sheriff said Thacker appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Thacker is being held on a temporary cash/surety bond of $50,000 on suspicion of two counts of second-degree battery and three counts of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.

Snyder said both deputies who were bitten were treated for their injuries at the hospital and returned to their patrol duties.

