Arkansas law enforcement to add speed cameras to work zones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a new way for officers to catch speeding vehicles in work zones.

According to our content-sharing partner KATV in Little Rock, Law enforcement will soon be able to use cameras to enforce speed limits in work zones.

A bill signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders allows for these automated speed enforcement devices to be placed in these areas.

The new law will take effect in August.

