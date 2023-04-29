Energy Alert
Arkansas law enforcement to add speed cameras to work zones

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a new way for officers to catch speeding vehicles in work zones.

According to our content-sharing partner KATV in Little Rock, Law enforcement will soon be able to use cameras to enforce speed limits in work zones.

A bill signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders allows for these automated speed enforcement devices to be placed in these areas.

The new law will take effect in August.

