Court dates set for former school staff charged for having sex with students

Former Kennett High School staff members Lindsey Marhsall (left) and Candice Johnson (right)...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Two former staff members from Kennett High School are set to make their next court appearances after they were arrested for having romantic relationships with students.

Lindsey Marshall was a Spanish teacher at the high school.

In January 2023, she was arrested for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

She was charged with two counts of Class E felony of sexual contact with a student.

According to online court records, Marshall entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday, April 26, and a trial date was set for June 28.

A few weeks after Marshall’s arrest, Candice Johnson, a nurse for the high school, was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student at her workplace.

She was charged with two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

On Thursday, April 27, a judge found probable cause to believe that Johnson committed all four charges.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.

