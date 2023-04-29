Nettleton boys, Valley View girls take 5A East Track & Field Title

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton boys and Valley View girls took home 5A East Track & Field Championships at Marion Friday afternoon.

The Lady Blazers (185 points) won by 32 points over Nettleton (153). West Memphis (100) finished in third.

On the boys side, the Raiders won by eight points, scoring 155 in total. West Memphis and Valley View weren’t too far behind at 147 and 138.

Individual event results can be found here.

