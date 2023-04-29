Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/28/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - District tournaments continued on the diamond on Friday.
Brookland 12, Pocahontas 4 (4A-3 Baseball Championship)
Wynne 10, Brookland 7 (4A-3 Softball Championship)
Melbourne 4, Walnut Ridge 1 (3A-2 Baseball Championship)
Walnut Ridge 12, Cave City 5 (3A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Melbourne 4, Tuckerman 3 (3A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Tuckerman 9, Newport 0 (3A-2 Softball Semifinals)
Melbourne 16, Salem 3 (3A-2 Softball Semifinals)
Pangburn 4, Harding Academy 1 (3A-6 Softball Championship)
Pangburn 10, Rose Bud 0 (3A-6 Softball Championship)
Riverside 4, Bay 2 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Rector 5, BIC 3 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Sloan-Hendrix 8, Cedar Ridge 3 (2A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
East Poinsett County 8, Marmaduke 1 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Armorel 10, Hillcrest 0 (1A-3 Baseball Championship)
Mammoth Spring 6, Hillcrest 4 (1A-3 Softball Championship)
Viola 6, West Side Greers Ferry 3 (1A-2 Baseball Championship)
Viola 7, Calico Rock 6 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
West Side Greers Ferry 8, Norfork 7 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Concord 13, Calico Rock 1 (1A-2 Softball Championship)
Calico Rock 8, Shirley 7 (1A-2 Softball Semifinals)
Greene County Tech 17, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)
