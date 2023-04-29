Energy Alert
Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/28/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - District tournaments continued on the diamond on Friday.

Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/28/23)

Brookland 12, Pocahontas 4 (4A-3 Baseball Championship)

Wynne 10, Brookland 7 (4A-3 Softball Championship)

Melbourne 4, Walnut Ridge 1 (3A-2 Baseball Championship)

Walnut Ridge 12, Cave City 5 (3A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Melbourne 4, Tuckerman 3 (3A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Tuckerman 9, Newport 0 (3A-2 Softball Semifinals)

Melbourne 16, Salem 3 (3A-2 Softball Semifinals)

Pangburn 4, Harding Academy 1 (3A-6 Softball Championship)

Pangburn 10, Rose Bud 0 (3A-6 Softball Championship)

Riverside 4, Bay 2 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Rector 5, BIC 3 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Sloan-Hendrix 8, Cedar Ridge 3 (2A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

East Poinsett County 8, Marmaduke 1 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Armorel 10, Hillcrest 0 (1A-3 Baseball Championship)

Mammoth Spring 6, Hillcrest 4 (1A-3 Softball Championship)

Viola 6, West Side Greers Ferry 3 (1A-2 Baseball Championship)

Viola 7, Calico Rock 6 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

West Side Greers Ferry 8, Norfork 7 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Concord 13, Calico Rock 1 (1A-2 Softball Championship)

Calico Rock 8, Shirley 7 (1A-2 Softball Semifinals)

Greene County Tech 17, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

