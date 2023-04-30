Arkansas State women’s basketball adds Baylor transfer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball dipped into the transfer portal and found another player with Power 5 experience. Baylor sophomore forward Kendra Gillispie committed to the Red Wolves Friday.

She appeared in 27 games for the Bears over the last two seasons. The Oklahoma City native shot 41 percent from the field in the 2022-23 campaign.

Gillispie has Big Dance experience, she had 2 points and 3 rebounds in the 1st Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

In total, she averaged 13 minutes, 4 points and 3 rebounds per game this season. The 6-1 forward was highly recruited out of high school, she was #58 on ESPN’s HoopGurlz Top 100 in the 2021 class.

Gillispie is the fifth addition via the transfer portal, the third forward.

A-State Women’s Basketball Offseason :

PORTAL ADDITIONS

G Wynter Rogers (West Virginia - Redshirt Fr.)

G Bre Sutton (ULM - Soph.)

F | C Cheyenne Forney (Denver - Jr.)

F Emma Imevbore (Lamar - Soph.)

F Kendra Gillispie - Baylor

PORTAL DEPARTURES

G Jade Upshaw (Soph.) - UCA

IN TRANSFER PORTAL

G | F Leilani Augmon (Soph.)

G Tieriney Echols (Soph.)

F Jada Williams (R-Fr.)

CURRENT RETURNERS

G Izzy Higginbottom (Jr.)

G Lauryn Pendleton (Jr.)

G Mailyn Wilkerson (Jr.)

F Anna Griffin (Jr.)

F | C Melodie Kapinga (Sr.)

F Kiayra Ellis (Jr.)

G Jordan Clark (Jr.)

F Linay Bodden (Fr.)

HS SIGNEES

Crislyn Rose (Sachse HS [Texas])

GRADUATED

G Bre Beck

G Keya Patton

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.