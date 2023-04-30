Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy

Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music,...
Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music, vendors, and food to the square.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Huntington Square brought more than food to the Foodie Fest.

The three-day event brought music, vendors, and food to the square, which already has a few permanent food vendors.

Foodie Fest brought out guests from out of town. The owner of the outdoor space, Heather Walker-Clark, said they want to make everyone feel welcome.

“Huntington Square was designed and developed for all people, everybody. Inclusivity is one of our main values and we want everyone to feel welcome,” she said.

She said food vendors came from as far as Little Rock to showcase their food at the festival.

There was also fun for the children. A bounce house was brought and kids even had the chance to have their faces painted.

“This is a family-friendly event. You can bring your kids and your dogs. Parents have fun too, it’s just a one-time annual thing that we do just to welcome the community to Huntington Square,” said Walker-Clark.

The event will continue through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Kennett High School staff members Lindsey Marhsall (left) and Candice Johnson (right)...
Court dates set for former school staff charged for having sex with students
Main break forces water outage for portion of city
Jessica Thacker is being held on a temporary cash/surety bond of $50,000 on suspicion of two...
Woman accused of biting, spitting on deputies
Tina Godsey, current assistant principal at Gosnell Elementary School
Former student will soon serve as principal of elementary school
The roundabout on Highway 49 in Marmaduke sees hundreds of cars a day.
Drivers have concerns while people adjust to traffic change

Latest News

KAIT hosted the inaugural KAIT Charity Basketball Tournament at the Paragould Community...
Inaugural tournament raises money for charity
Tina Godsey, current assistant principal at Gosnell Elementary School
Former student will soon serve as principal of elementary school
KAIT along with Jonesboro Police and Hytrol will be putting on jerseys and shooting hoops to...
Shooting hoops for a good cause
Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore, said she's excited to host the first Independent...
Book it! Stores gear up for Independent Bookstore Day