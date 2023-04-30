Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Huntington Square brought more than food to the Foodie Fest.

The three-day event brought music, vendors, and food to the square, which already has a few permanent food vendors.

Foodie Fest brought out guests from out of town. The owner of the outdoor space, Heather Walker-Clark, said they want to make everyone feel welcome.

“Huntington Square was designed and developed for all people, everybody. Inclusivity is one of our main values and we want everyone to feel welcome,” she said.

She said food vendors came from as far as Little Rock to showcase their food at the festival.

There was also fun for the children. A bounce house was brought and kids even had the chance to have their faces painted.

“This is a family-friendly event. You can bring your kids and your dogs. Parents have fun too, it’s just a one-time annual thing that we do just to welcome the community to Huntington Square,” said Walker-Clark.

The event will continue through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

