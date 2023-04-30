Inaugural tournament raises money for charity

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT hosted its inaugural KAIT Charity Basketball Tournament at the Paragould Community Center.

Money raised by the tournament went to Together We Foster, which supports the peer foster community.

“All of the resources that we provide to our community are 100 percent free, we do not charge anything,” said Lindsay Roberts, executive director of Together We Foster.

Four teams from three organizations took to the court for the inaugural tournament Saturday.

The first game featured the Jonesboro Police Department versus Hytrol’s Yellow Team. Both teams battled back and forth, with several three-pointers made, but JPD would edge out 25 to 23 in the first game.

The second game featured KAIT and Hytrol’s black team. Hytrol took advantage of several rebounds. KAIT kept it close in the first quarter but would ultimately fall 28 to 16.

JPD and Hytrol’s black team battled it out for the final game. Both teams were tied at 16 during half-time, but JPD would pull away and defeat Hytrol’s black team 35 to 18 to win the championship.

The team was presented with a trophy for its win.

Members from both organizations said it was all good fun.

“I work with these guys daily. We came up with the name Goodfellas because, you know, this is one way of showing the community, you know, hey, we’re the good guys. It’s just one way to get together as a community and have fun,” said Mekhi Williams, with the Jonesboro Police Department.

“That’s what we wanted to do today, mainly for charity, of course, but you know the other part was just about having some fun too,” said Garrett Tedford, with Hytrol.

A couple of hundred dollars were already raised prior to the beginning of the tournament, Roberts said every penny goes a long way.

“It helps us buy a lot of items that are consumables, you know, like socks and underwear, hygiene products and things like that. That’s a huge help for us to purchase these items,” she said.

Roberts said she hopes the tournament continues to grow in the future.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.