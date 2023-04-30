No. 7 Arkansas baseball finishes off sweep of Texas A&M

No. 7 Arkansas (33-11, 14-7 SEC) finished off a three-game sweep of Texas A&M (25-19, 9-12 SEC) with an 8-7 win in Saturday’s series finale at Baum-Walker Stadium to claim its third sweep of an SEC opponent this year.

With the win, the Razorbacks swept the Aggies for the first time since 2018. Arkansas improved to 14-7 in SEC play with Saturday’s series-sweeping win, marking the team’s fourth consecutive season with a 14-7 or better conference record.

Arkansas, now 28-3 overall at Baum-Walker Stadium, is off to its best start at home since 2018. That season, the Hogs won 29 of their first 32 home games and set school records for home wins (34) and home winning percentage (.895).

Razorback starter Cody Adcock set the tone with four scoreless innings of work on the mound. The right-hander struck out four while allowing just one hit and issuing three free passes, earning the win and improving to 4-1 on the year.

The offense spotted Adcock with three early runs, thanks to a two-run third inning. Arkansas scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third on Kendall Diggs’ sacrifice fly and Jace Bohrofen’s single to left, opening a 2-0 lead.

Diggs’ second sacrifice fly of the game came one inning later. The Razorback designated hitter drove in his second run of the game with his flyout to center, extending Arkansas’ advantage to three in the fourth.

Arkansas broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, putting up a five-spot to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Ben McLaughlin and John Bolton, who finished with three hits and two RBI, each collected run-scoring singles in the frame.

The Hogs’ eight-run lead, however, was put to the test against the Aggie offense. Texas A&M scored seven unanswered runs against the Arkansas bullpen, chipping away with three in the sixth, two in the seventh and one more in the eighth.

True freshman Parker Coil was called upon to close out the game, and he did exactly that in his first career SEC appearance on the mound. Working around a leadoff home run in the ninth, the left-hander retired the next three he faced and finished off the ballgame with a strikeout to log his first collegiate save and preserve Arkansas’ 8-7 win.

In addition to Bolton, Caleb Cali (2-for-4), Jace Bohrofen (2-for-3, 1 RBI), and Ben McLaughlin (2-for-3, 1 RBI) each recorded multiple hits in Saturday’s series-sweeping win. With his multi-hit performance at the plate, Bohrofen is now slashing a team-leading .386/.503/.697 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI on the season.

Arkansas plays its final midweek game of the 2023 regular season on Tuesday, May 2, in North Little Rock, Ark., traveling to Dickey-Stephens Stadium, home of the Arkansas Travelers, to take on Lipscomb at 6 p.m.

