Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

CHESTER, Penn. (KYW) – A Pennsylvania community is mourning the death of two children, both hit and killed by a train.

People gathered in prayer Saturday afternoon in Chester following the death of the children struck by an Amtrak train.

The members of the Chester Police Chaplain said the victims were both young children and the accident happened on an Amtrak rail line on Engle Street near West Fourth Street.

Chester resident Clare Thomas said the news broke her heart.

“That could have been my 10-year-old up there,” she said. “How would I feel? I wouldn’t know what to do.”

Aside from family and community members, the Chester Police Chaplain was also on the scene providing support and prayers to loved ones.

Tameka Gibson, with the police chaplain, said they had met with one of the children’s parents but were looking for the other set of parents to comfort them as well.

Trains continued to roll through the area while the community said more education on train safety is necessary and more security measures should be put in place.

“I see there are no gates up there, can there be gates put up there?” Thomas said. “Like, what can be done to keep these kids away from the train tracks?”

Gibson said the community should come together to determine what resources are available to gate off the tracks and prevent more tragic deaths.

Officials are working to confirm the ages of the victims.

