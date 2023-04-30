Report: Arkansas State QB James Blackman signs with Miami Dolphins

James Blackman will have a shot to stick on an NFL roster. The Arkansas State quarterback has inked a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday evening.

Former Arkansas State QB James Blackman is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Blackman lined up under center for two seasons at Arkansas State, recording 3,815 passing yards and 25 total touchdowns to 7 interceptions over 19 games in 2021 and 2022.

Going under an hour and a half away from his hometown in South Bay, the 6-5 Florida native has accounted for over 9,000 passing yards and 65 touchdowns in his six-year college career.

Blackman transferred to A-State after four seasons at Florida State. He came to Jonesboro tied for 10th in FSU history with 40 touchdown passes. Blackman is top 15 in completions (433), passing yards (5,445), total offense (5,417), & 300 yard passing games (3). Blackman played in 32 games for the Seminoles from 2017-2020.

The Dolphins were one of several teams in Jonesboro for Arkansas State’s Pro Day back in March. Blackman will look to earn a spot in a quarterback room currently occupied by starter Tua Tagovailoa and backups Mike White and Skylar Thompson.

James is the first Red Wolf to sign as a UDFA since defensive tackle Forrest Merrill signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. Arkansas State hasn’t had a player selected in the NFL Draft since Ryan Carrethers (Chargers) in 2014.

Blackman isn’t the only Red Wolf from the 2023 draft class looking to crack an NFL roster. Defensive end and linebacker Kivon Bennett will attend the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp beginning in May, Kivon told KAIT. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe was first to report.

Bennett makes it official. pic.twitter.com/HwyIhfgcDG — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) April 30, 2023

Kivon did it all in his two years at A-State, getting named All-Sun Belt in both seasons, but he played most of last season on a torn meniscus. He was fully cleared in early March.

After transferring to A-State from Tennessee, Bennett had 108 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss (3rd most in the Sun Belt in that span), 13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

A former Red Wolf also inked a deal with an NFL team. Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe is heading to New Orleans, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints.

Grupe is Arkansas State’s all-time points leader (445), kicking the most field goals (78) in school history from 2018-2021. He transferred to Notre Dame in 2022, where he went 14-19 and was a perfect 49-49 on extra points.

