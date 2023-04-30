Report: Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday

Gavin Stone’s road to the show is nearly complete. The Athletic and MLB.com report Riverside and UCA alum will make his MLB debut Wednesday, getting the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against reigning NL Champions Philadelphia.

After an impressive spring training, Stone had a bit of a slow start to the 2023 season in Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 24-year-old righty surrendered 6 runs in 2.2 innings in his season debut, but that is his only blemish. Stone has a 2.86 earned run average in the 22 innings pitched since, holding opponents to a .173/.256/.259 slash line and striking out 24 with just nine walks in the five-start stretch.

The 2020 fifth-round draft pick dazzled in his last two starts, only allowing a total 1 run on five hits, walking four and striking out 15 in 9.2 innings. He got the win after punching out 8 batters over five innings of work April 27.

Stone is currently 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA and a 27-12 strikeout-walk ratio through 24 2/3 innings pitched in AAA. His Spring Training performance caught the eye of the big-league Dodgers. He didn’t allow a run all spring in his four outings, including his final one, where he struck out 8 of his 11 batters faced in three innings of work.

“Every home game, he’s one of the few guys that have stayed to watch every single pitch every single inning, manager Dave Roberts said after that outing in March. “I think it’s a certainty we’re going to see him at some point this year.”

Stone is highly ranked as a prospect. He’s Top 50 in all of baseball in most publications, including number 39 on The Athletic’s Keith Law’s Top 100 (#4 in the Dodgers organization) and number 49 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (#4 in the Dodgers organization).

