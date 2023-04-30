Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months

By Sydney Gray and Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee shoppers will soon get to buy groceries tax-free for three months.

State lawmakers passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act. A bill promoted by Governor Bill Lee calls for more than $400 million dollars in tax cuts.

Including $272 million dollars for this year’s three-month grocery tax holiday.

One Memphis shopper Action News 5 spoke with shared how the tax break will help his family.

It’ll go a long way with me because I buy a lot of groceries. I got a handicapped wife and a brother I take care of, and I have to do all the shopping. Oh, I just feel relief! I feel like I saved a dollar already,” said James Houston.

Tennessee’s Grocery Tax Holiday will be in August, September, and October.

Tax-free items include food and food ingredients. Liquor is not included.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Godsey, current assistant principal at Gosnell Elementary School
Former student will soon serve as principal of elementary school
Former Kennett High School staff members Lindsey Marhsall (left) and Candice Johnson (right)...
Court dates set for former school staff charged for having sex with students
Image depicting traffic cones
Arkansas law enforcement to add speed cameras to work zones
The roundabout on Highway 49 in Marmaduke sees hundreds of cars a day.
Drivers have concerns while people adjust to traffic change
Arkansas State QB James Blackman had 4 total TD Saturday as the Red Wolves beat Grambling 58-3.
Arkansas State QB James Blackman signs with Miami Dolphins headlines Red Wolves getting NFL opportunities

Latest News

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Report: Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday
Signs with Miami Dolphins as a UDFA
Former Red Wolves get NFL opportunities: QB James Blackman, LB Kivon Bennett, K Blake Grupe & more
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Mayor's summit answers the tough questions including what will stop youth crime
14 year-old girl shot by her brother has died