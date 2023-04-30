Veterinarians say Ozarks is not a dog flu hotspot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dog flu has spread around the northern Midwest. Vets say there is no known significant issue of dog flu here in Springfield.

Dr. Philip Brown is a veterinarian at the Animal Care Center in Springfield. He said it is always good to be prepared.

“It could certainly be life-threatening, so you just want to be cautious,” said Dr. Brown.

He said don’t fear the dog flu, as of now.

“There are hot spots,” said Dr. Brown. “Is there a hotspot in Springfield, Missouri, today? I’m not aware of that.”

Dr. Brown said there are common areas of the virus, with some outbreaks happening in other states. But, he said, there is a vaccine.

“It’s a series of two injections two weeks apart, and that’s the best way to prevent it,” said Dr. Brown.

He recommends the shot on a case-by-case basis if you keep your dog at home. But if your dog is out and about, Dr. Brown said, you may want to consider protecting them.

“You go to a dog park, you go to a doggy daycare center, boarding facility, it’s going to become more important to you,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown said your pet could be in much pain if left untreated.

“Vomiting, emesis, loose stool, colitis problems, and stomach issues,” said Dr. Brown. “If it’s a respiratory form, it could certainly go into a pneumonia.”

He said if you fear your dog could get sick, talk to your vet.

“All pets should be annually examined in a physical exam. I think that’s the most important thing,” said Dr. Brown. “Be adequately immunized against diseases that we know are present in our local community.”

Dr. Brown says people should not be in fear. They need to communicate with their vet. He said to look out for ticks and mosquito bites this time of year, as they can carry diseases and viruses.

