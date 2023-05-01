Energy Alert
4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after a report of a shooting in a small Mojave Desert community.

Deputies responding late Sunday found four people “suffering from traumatic assault injuries” in the unincorporated community of Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief press release.

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.

“Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said.

No information on identities or other details were immediately released.

Mojave is in the high desert about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

