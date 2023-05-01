$500,000 grant to make improvements to National Cold War Center

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Scenic Byways Program has awarded a $500,000 grant to the National Cold War Center.

According to a Monday news release, the funds will be used to restore four structures on the former Blytheville Air Force Base, including:

Building 1227 sallyport restoration

Elevated guard tower aircraft-ready ramp renovation

Ready ramp restoration

Building 1228 remediation

“These buildings will be open to the public as part of the National Cold War Center and will help establish this portion of the Great River Road as a unique tourist destination,” the release stated.

The center is located along the Great River Road National Scenic Byway, which follows the course of the Mississippi River through 10 states, including Arkansas.

