$500,000 grant to make improvements to National Cold War Center

The National Scenic Byways Program has awarded a $500,000 grant to the National Cold War Center.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Scenic Byways Program has awarded a $500,000 grant to the National Cold War Center.

According to a Monday news release, the funds will be used to restore four structures on the former Blytheville Air Force Base, including:

  • Building 1227 sallyport restoration
  • Elevated guard tower aircraft-ready ramp renovation
  • Ready ramp restoration
  • Building 1228 remediation

“These buildings will be open to the public as part of the National Cold War Center and will help establish this portion of the Great River Road as a unique tourist destination,” the release stated.

The center is located along the Great River Road National Scenic Byway, which follows the course of the Mississippi River through 10 states, including Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

