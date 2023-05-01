Amnesty opportunity for failure to appear

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County city is giving people an opportunity to take part in its spring amnesty program.

Blytheville police announced on Facebook, their spring amnesty program will focus primarily on failure to appear and failure to make payments in addition to other misdemeanor warrants.

Beginning Monday, May 1, police urge you to stop by the Blytheville Police Department between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see if you’ve made the list.

When you arrive at the police department, police request you bring your state-issued ID to the Police Department and speak with Clerk Angel Hembrey.

The amnesty program is set to last until May 5.

