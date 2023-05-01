Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Amnesty opportunity for failure to appear

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County city is giving people an opportunity to take part in its spring amnesty program.

Blytheville police announced on Facebook, their spring amnesty program will focus primarily on failure to appear and failure to make payments in addition to other misdemeanor warrants.

Beginning Monday, May 1, police urge you to stop by the Blytheville Police Department between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see if you’ve made the list.

When you arrive at the police department, police request you bring your state-issued ID to the Police Department and speak with Clerk Angel Hembrey.

The amnesty program is set to last until May 5.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Report: Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music,...
Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy
Hunter Biden is set to appear in court today in Independence County.
Independence County preparing for Biden’s appearance
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
It’s been over one month since tornados came through Arkansas and tore through several towns,...
D-SNAP Application deadline approaching
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Hunter Biden arrives at Independence Co. Courthouse
If you purchased an Arkansas LOTTO ticket using an app, check your numbers.
ASL looking for $2.3 million LOTTO winner