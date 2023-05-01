Energy Alert
ASL looking for $2.3 million LOTTO winner

If you purchased an Arkansas LOTTO ticket using an app, check your numbers.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you purchased an Arkansas LOTTO ticket using an app, check your numbers.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Monday someone matched all six numbers Saturday night to win $2.338 million.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app, according to the news release.

“We’re beyond thrilled someone in Arkansas hit the $2.338 million jackpot Saturday night and can’t wait to meet LOTTO’s first-ever jackpot winner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”

The LOTTO jackpot now resets to $250,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing. Tickets are $2 per play.

This is the first time someone has won the jackpot since the game launched in September 2022.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

