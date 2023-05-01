Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty officer was involved in a shootout outside Huey’s on Poplar Avenue after noticing an attempted car break-in.

According to Memphis Police Department, an off-duty officer noticed that three individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle around 7 p.m. Sunday.

When the off-duty officer confronted them, the suspects proceeded to shoot at him, said police.

The officer fired back, striking one of the individuals.

One suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

We know that it is always unnerving to hear of any type of violence in our city. We want to thank our employees at this location, who responded quickly and diligently to ensure customers inside our store took cover and remained as safe as possible until the situation outside cleared up. Our team will continue to take precautions to ensure our stores’ safety and to preserve the atmosphere we’re known for. We appreciate all of you for your unrivaled support and for checking in on our team members during this time. Our Poplar location is back up and running and will be open to welcome customers today.

