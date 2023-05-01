Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

Energy Alert
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
By Joel Griffin Moore and Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty officer was involved in a shootout outside Huey’s on Poplar Avenue after noticing an attempted car break-in.

According to Memphis Police Department, an off-duty officer noticed that three individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle around 7 p.m. Sunday.

When the off-duty officer confronted them, the suspects proceeded to shoot at him, said police.

The officer fired back, striking one of the individuals.

One suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

