D-SNAP Application deadline approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been over one month since tornados came through Arkansas and tore through several towns, leaving many without resources.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced those impacted by the storms may be eligible for SNAP Disaster Assistance.

If you need assistance, there’s still time to apply, but time is running out.

The deadline to accept applications ends on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m.

To apply for benefits, visit your local Department of Human Services.

The Pulaski South County DHS Office at 1105 MLK Jr. Drive, Little Rock, 72203

The Pulaski Southwest County DHS Office at 6801 Baseline Road, Little Rock, 72209

The Pulaski North County DHS Office at 1900 East Washington Ave, North Little Rock, 72114

The Pulaski Jacksonville County DHS Office at 2636 West Main Street, Jacksonville, 72076

The Lonoke County DHS Office at 100 Park Street, Lonoke, 72086

The Cross County DHS Office at 803 Highway 64 East, Wynne 72396

Recipients already enrolled in SNAP are not eligible for D-SNAP assistance but may be eligible to get supplements if they were affected by the storms.

To be eligible, you must have lived in the disaster area at the time of the tornado and suffered from damages.

Visit the Arkansas Department of Human Services website for more information.

