Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found 500 miles away in West Virginia

The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A dog that went missing in 2017 from the Atlanta area was found alive last week in West Virginia, nearly 500 miles away from home.

The pit bull, named Chief, disappeared from its owner’s house when he was just over 1 year old.

His owner, Tara Hillis, said the dog either jumped her fence or dug underneath it and got out.

Weeks turned into months and then years with no sign of it.

“I honestly thought I’d never see him again,” Hillis said. “Initially, I thought maybe someone took him to try to breed him, but he’s fixed. So many years go by, you just really miss him.”

A few people said they found Chief on Saturday, wandering alone at East Lynn Lake in Wayne County, West Virginia – that’s nearly a seven-hour drive from its home.

They took the pit bull to the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter.

Workers at the shelter were able to find Hillis’s contact information, thanks to a microchip she had put in Chief.

Hillis said she was overwhelmed with emotion when the shelter called her.

“I can’t believe this,” Hillis said. “This is insane. Every time I’d talk about that day, I’d get chill bumps.”

Rachel Boone, the canine behavior specialist at the shelter, said Chief is healthy and friendly.

“He’s just a big baby,” Boone said.

Hillis said she expects she’ll become very emotional when she gets to hold her dog again, and she’s praying it remembers her.

Hillis said they’re still ironing out the details of how Chief will get back home. She said someone from the shelter has offered to drive halfway there to her friend’s house, which might happen this week.

“If I think about my dog missing that long, it makes me want to cry,” Boone said. “I already want to cry for her.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Report: Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music,...
Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
14-year-old succumbs to injuries from fatal shooting
14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms

Latest News

FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Grandmother of teen killed in prom afterparty shooting speaks of loss
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World...
House Speaker McCarthy addresses Israel’s Knesset