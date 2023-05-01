A family business destroyed in March 31 tornado begins build back process

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family who lost their entire business is now building it back.

“We knew there was a storm coming, we just didn’t know how bad,” said Darryl Calvert, owner of Cordial Cottage. “Normally we would just stay at the store and hunker down in the stock room. For 25 years, we never left the building.

Calvert said although they had never left their storefront during a storm there was something different about March 31. Calvert said he had second thoughts about staying, so he and his family went home.

His family listened to the police scanner while they sheltered in their laundry room. Within an hour, they heard the bad news.

“The Cordial Cottage, the Methodist Church, and the high school are completely gone and everything around it,” he recalled.

Calvert went to the store. His wife, Charlotte, stayed home. She couldn’t bear to see the building.

When Calvert arrived, he said he saw more than the destruction of his store.

“What took us 25 years to build, and all those memories and all those things that we had, we lost it in 40 seconds,” he said.

The tornado destroyed everything inside the store. There weren’t any walls or any merchandise left.

The Calverts pondered questions of how to start over or even if they should try to start over. They said a part of them knew they couldn’t call it quits so fast.

The community rallied around the family.

Several said, “You have to come back,” according to Calvert.

The couple said they received messages of support from Wynne residents and people across the country. So, now they host a Facebook live each week where customers can see items and purchase them. Some of them even came down to Wynne after the tornado.

The family recovered some merchandise from the rubble and has set up what they have in a small garage. This is where they host their Facebook live videos. The garage is also where the new Cordial Cottage will be located when they build add-ons.

“This old garage you see right here? We’re going to do the same thing we did 25 years ago and we’re going to turn an old greasy garage into the new Cordial Cottage,” Darryl Calvert said.

Charlotte said their family is inspired to create a new journey for their business so their children and grandchildren can be a part of it.

“We have our family, but most of all we have God and He has seen us through. We don’t believe he wants us to stop yet. He keeps opening doors for us,” she said.

