Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A family business destroyed in March 31 tornado begins build back process

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family who lost their entire business is now building it back.

“We knew there was a storm coming, we just didn’t know how bad,” said Darryl Calvert, owner of Cordial Cottage. “Normally we would just stay at the store and hunker down in the stock room. For 25 years, we never left the building.

Calvert said although they had never left their storefront during a storm there was something different about March 31. Calvert said he had second thoughts about staying, so he and his family went home.

His family listened to the police scanner while they sheltered in their laundry room. Within an hour, they heard the bad news.

“The Cordial Cottage, the Methodist Church, and the high school are completely gone and everything around it,” he recalled.

Calvert went to the store. His wife, Charlotte, stayed home. She couldn’t bear to see the building.

When Calvert arrived, he said he saw more than the destruction of his store.

“What took us 25 years to build, and all those memories and all those things that we had, we lost it in 40 seconds,” he said.

The tornado destroyed everything inside the store. There weren’t any walls or any merchandise left.

The Calverts pondered questions of how to start over or even if they should try to start over. They said a part of them knew they couldn’t call it quits so fast.

The community rallied around the family.

Several said, “You have to come back,” according to Calvert.

The couple said they received messages of support from Wynne residents and people across the country. So, now they host a Facebook live each week where customers can see items and purchase them. Some of them even came down to Wynne after the tornado.

The family recovered some merchandise from the rubble and has set up what they have in a small garage. This is where they host their Facebook live videos. The garage is also where the new Cordial Cottage will be located when they build add-ons.

“This old garage you see right here? We’re going to do the same thing we did 25 years ago and we’re going to turn an old greasy garage into the new Cordial Cottage,” Darryl Calvert said.

Charlotte said their family is inspired to create a new journey for their business so their children and grandchildren can be a part of it.

“We have our family, but most of all we have God and He has seen us through. We don’t believe he wants us to stop yet. He keeps opening doors for us,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Godsey, current assistant principal at Gosnell Elementary School
Former student will soon serve as principal of elementary school
Former Kennett High School staff members Lindsey Marhsall (left) and Candice Johnson (right)...
Court dates set for former school staff charged for having sex with students
Image depicting traffic cones
Arkansas law enforcement to add speed cameras to work zones
Arkansas State QB James Blackman had 4 total TD Saturday as the Red Wolves beat Grambling 58-3.
Arkansas State QB James Blackman signs with Miami Dolphins headlines Red Wolves getting NFL opportunities
The roundabout on Highway 49 in Marmaduke sees hundreds of cars a day.
Drivers have concerns while people adjust to traffic change

Latest News

Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music,...
Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy
KAIT hosted the inaugural KAIT Charity Basketball Tournament at the Paragould Community...
Inaugural tournament raises money for charity
Tina Godsey, current assistant principal at Gosnell Elementary School
Former student will soon serve as principal of elementary school
KAIT along with Jonesboro Police and Hytrol will be putting on jerseys and shooting hoops to...
Shooting hoops for a good cause