Heimburg repeats, Arkansas native Mertsch wins first career event at Jonesboro Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In two intense final rounds, Calvin Heimburg held off Eagle McMahon to win back-to-back men’s Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open Titles, and Rose Bud native Kat Mertsch won in a playoff to take the women’s Jonesboro Open final.

Mertsch and Hailey King were all tied at 22-under after the final hole. Mertsch’s opening tee shot on the first playoff hole put her in prime position to par the hole. King, fighting the weeds in the rough, missed her shot to par high. Mertsch had the short putt to bring home the title.

“I’ve been on tour for three years and I’ve really been trying for those years to get this,” Mertsch, who won her first career tour event, said. “It’s kind of cool to win it in Arkansas, you know what I mean? The first tour win in Arkansas and I’m hoping there’s going to be a lot more... I just looked down and I went forward, that’s all I can do to keep it cool and calm and collected... It just means more than I can verbally explain.”

Later in the evening, Heimburg entered the 16th hole trailing McMahon by one stroke. McMahon was able to birdie the par-5, but Heimburg holed out for eagle to tie for the league at 31-under.

Calvin Heimburg for EAGLE! Heimburg and McMahon are now tied at -31 with 2 left to play pic.twitter.com/SlQG4lnGWJ — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) April 30, 2023

McMahon’s tee shot at 18 went out of bounds, opening it up for Heimburg to par the hole and win his second straight Jonesboro Open by three strokes.

“I think this course suits my game really well, it favors throwing distance drivers accurately and I do that pretty well,” Heimburg said. “I just feel really comfortable playing Disc Side of Heaven course and to come out with a win 2 years in a row is amazing, couldn’t ask for any better.”

The men’s field had a couple of Arkansans in it, including Jonesboro native Austen McDaniel. McDaniel had a hole-in-one on the 15th on Saturday highlighting a 4-under-par round.

