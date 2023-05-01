Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Heimburg repeats, Arkansas native Mertsch wins first career event at Jonesboro Open

Heimburg and Mertsch win the 2023 Play It Again Jonesboro Open - Presented by Prodigy at Disc...
Heimburg and Mertsch win the 2023 Play It Again Jonesboro Open - Presented by Prodigy at Disc Side of Heaven Sunday.(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In two intense final rounds, Calvin Heimburg held off Eagle McMahon to win back-to-back men’s Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open Titles, and Rose Bud native Kat Mertsch won in a playoff to take the women’s Jonesboro Open final.

Mertsch and Hailey King were all tied at 22-under after the final hole. Mertsch’s opening tee shot on the first playoff hole put her in prime position to par the hole. King, fighting the weeds in the rough, missed her shot to par high. Mertsch had the short putt to bring home the title.

“I’ve been on tour for three years and I’ve really been trying for those years to get this,” Mertsch, who won her first career tour event, said. “It’s kind of cool to win it in Arkansas, you know what I mean? The first tour win in Arkansas and I’m hoping there’s going to be a lot more... I just looked down and I went forward, that’s all I can do to keep it cool and calm and collected... It just means more than I can verbally explain.”

Later in the evening, Heimburg entered the 16th hole trailing McMahon by one stroke. McMahon was able to birdie the par-5, but Heimburg holed out for eagle to tie for the league at 31-under.

McMahon’s tee shot at 18 went out of bounds, opening it up for Heimburg to par the hole and win his second straight Jonesboro Open by three strokes.

“I think this course suits my game really well, it favors throwing distance drivers accurately and I do that pretty well,” Heimburg said. “I just feel really comfortable playing Disc Side of Heaven course and to come out with a win 2 years in a row is amazing, couldn’t ask for any better.”

The men’s field had a couple of Arkansans in it, including Jonesboro native Austen McDaniel. McDaniel had a hole-in-one on the 15th on Saturday highlighting a 4-under-par round.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Godsey, current assistant principal at Gosnell Elementary School
Former student will soon serve as principal of elementary school
Former Kennett High School staff members Lindsey Marhsall (left) and Candice Johnson (right)...
Court dates set for former school staff charged for having sex with students
Image depicting traffic cones
Arkansas law enforcement to add speed cameras to work zones
Arkansas State QB James Blackman had 4 total TD Saturday as the Red Wolves beat Grambling 58-3.
Arkansas State QB James Blackman signs with Miami Dolphins headlines Red Wolves getting NFL opportunities
The roundabout on Highway 49 in Marmaduke sees hundreds of cars a day.
Drivers have concerns while people adjust to traffic change

Latest News

Kat Mertsch wins final
Heimburg goes back-to-back, Arkansas native Kat Mertsch wins first tour event at 2023 Jonesboro Open
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, front right, tries to get around Golden State Warriors guard...
Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings
Red Wolves fall at Southern Miss
Arkansas State baseball gets swept at Southern Miss (WDAM)
Red Wolves get swept at Southern Miss
Arkansas State baseball swept at Southern Miss