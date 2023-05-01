Energy Alert
Man attempting to set Pickleball World Record is stopping in Jonesboro

People at Allen Park enjoying a couple games of Pickleball getting ready for Wednesday.
People at Allen Park enjoying a couple games of Pickleball getting ready for Wednesday.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pilot flying around the country playing pickleball in every state is making a stop right here in Jonesboro on Wednesday.

The 48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge is 48 Pickleball Matches in 48 States in less than 48 Days, all of which will be played by Dean Matt.

He will be attempting to break a world record, and when he comes to Jonesboro to play his match, he will also be helping the city of Jonesboro donate to the Special Olympics.

Jonesboro Pickleball Ambassador Randy Johnson said it is an exciting way to get the word out about the sport while helping a good cause.

“Well, it is a unique event for one and we want to get people interested and one of the things they are trying to do is promote pickleball not only around the country but the places they stop, and we are also trying to make it a fundraiser for the Special Olympics,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they are supplying nets, paddles, and different things like that. They also have clients from the service center that will come over and play against the pilots.

Johnson encourages people to come by Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Allen Park to witness history and donate to a good cause.

