May 1: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Waking up a bit chilly this morning, but the skies are clear and sunny skies will prevail today. Temperatures will warm but stay below normal for the next couple of days. We make it into the mid-60s today.

It will also be breezy over the next couple of days. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s over the next couple of nights. Highs will warm back into the 70s this week.

As we warm, rain and thunderstorm chances increase as well. The end of the week and the weekend look stormy. We will have to watch to see if any storms to end the week could be strong to severe.

News Headlines

Marybeth Byrd was the star of the big screen on Sunday night in Paragould. Paragould Cinema 8 aired American Idol in its theater giving fans a chance to cheer for the American Idol hopeful, who was competing among the top 12 in the competition.

The son of President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in a Batesville, Arkansas, courtroom. Hunter Biden was ordered to appear for a contempt hearing set for Monday morning.

A Wynne family who lost their entire business is now building it back. We’ll show you how the community rallied around the family.

Tenants at a Little Rock apartment complex said they’re facing an unknown living situation due to health concerns of mold in their apartment.

Legendary Cardinals broadcaster and two-time World Series champion Mike Shannon has died, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday. A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Mike Shannon is synonymous with Cardinals baseball.

