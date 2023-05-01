Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

May 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up a bit chilly this morning, but the skies are clear and sunny skies will prevail today. Temperatures will warm but stay below normal for the next couple of days. We make it into the mid-60s today.

It will also be breezy over the next couple of days. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s over the next couple of nights. Highs will warm back into the 70s this week.

As we warm, rain and thunderstorm chances increase as well. The end of the week and the weekend look stormy. We will have to watch to see if any storms to end the week could be strong to severe.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Marybeth Byrd was the star of the big screen on Sunday night in Paragould. Paragould Cinema 8 aired American Idol in its theater giving fans a chance to cheer for the American Idol hopeful, who was competing among the top 12 in the competition.

The son of President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in a Batesville, Arkansas, courtroom. Hunter Biden was ordered to appear for a contempt hearing set for Monday morning.

A Wynne family who lost their entire business is now building it back. We’ll show you how the community rallied around the family.

Tenants at a Little Rock apartment complex said they’re facing an unknown living situation due to health concerns of mold in their apartment.

Legendary Cardinals broadcaster and two-time World Series champion Mike Shannon has died, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday. A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Mike Shannon is synonymous with Cardinals baseball.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Report: Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday
Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music,...
Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
KAIT hosted the inaugural KAIT Charity Basketball Tournament at the Paragould Community...
Inaugural tournament raises money for charity

Latest News

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Kat Mertsch wins final
Heimburg goes back-to-back, Arkansas native Kat Mertsch wins first tour event at 2023 Jonesboro Open
Red Wolves fall at Southern Miss
Arkansas State baseball gets swept at Southern Miss (WDAM)
Marybeth Byrd was the star of the big screen on Sunday night in Paragould. Paragould Cinema 8...
Paragould theater hosts watch party for Marybeth Byrd