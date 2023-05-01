Energy Alert
Memphis Zoo announces birth of bongo

Birch the bongo
Birch the bongo(Memphis Zoo)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a new baby bongo.

Birch was born on April 26, weighing 61 pounds.

Bongo are large antelope that can be seen in the African Veldt.

He was named Birch because of his diet of leaves, roots, grasses and bark.

