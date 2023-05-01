One killed in East Paragould Crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Monday evening in the east part of town.

According to PPD’s Public Information Officer Jason Elms, a Nissan Titan crossed a stop sign at the North 22nd Avenue and Bard Road intersection.

The black Chrysler hit a Nissan Titan on the driver’s side door.

According to police, the driver of the Chrysler died on the scene and the passenger in Titan was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Nissan Titan was not injured.

This is a developing story. K8 News has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

