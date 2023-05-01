Energy Alert
Orkin, NEA Humane Society to hold Paws for Pets Food and Supply Drive

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local Pest Control business Orkin is partnering with NEA Humane Society for the second annual Paws for Pets Food and Supply drive.

The drive will take place at Kroger on 1725 South Caraway Road on May 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Heather Starnes is the Program Director with NEA Humane Society and says donations like this greatly help the Humane Society.

“NEAHS and other non-profits rely heavily on partnerships and community involvement to fulfill their mission,” Starnes said. “We wouldn’t be able to save hundreds of lives yearly if it wasn’t for the generous donations of supplies to our shelter.”

In addition, Orkin will also be donating mosquito protection services to the Humane Society.

The NEA Humane Society is grateful for the donations as it helps keep the animals safe from mosquito-borne illnesses like heartworms and other bacterial infections.

