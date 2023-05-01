Paragould theater hosts watch party for Marybeth Byrd

Energy Alert
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Marybeth Byrd was the star of the big screen on Sunday night in Paragould.

Paragould Cinema 8 aired American Idol in its theater giving fans a chance to cheer for the American Idol hopeful, who was competing among the top 12 in the competition.

“It’s like a sporting event. You can watch it at home by yourself on the couch and cheer for your team but at the theater, you can really get the involvement and the excitement of the rest of the audience and the crowd with you, and you get to build that excitement and cheer Marybeth on,” said Seth Vangilder, public relations manager of Paragould Cinema 8.

Several flocked to the theater to watch the Armorel native perform ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”.

Among those in the crowd was Marybeth Byrd’s mother, Laurie Byrd, who said she was proud of her daughter.

She was also happy for the support the town was showing Marybeth Byrd.

“It means a lot. We appreciate being from a small area because, I mean, the people really show out. She’s gotten a lot of support and she feels the love and we’re just really appreciative of how supportive everybody has been,” she said.

During the show Sunday night Byrd advanced to the next round. The theater plans to host another viewing of American Idol on the big screen Monday, May 1.

