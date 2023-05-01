Energy Alert
Police operation shows unregistered sex offenders

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making sure people know who their neighbors are, The Jonesboro Police Department recently conducted their Sex Offender Compliance Operation, making sure those people are registered.

The operation showed that of the 59 sex offenders in the city limits, there were 26 that were not registered.

A breakdown of the statistics from the operation that showed how many unregistered sex...
A breakdown of the statistics from the operation that showed how many unregistered sex offenders there were in the city and county.(KAIT)

Parents like Brian Roach said that information is important when it comes to where to take your child out of the house.

“Those people need to get registered so if they are on a certain side of town compared to another side,” Roach said. “You can avoid that area. You can go to a different park or playground and make it safer for kids.”

Roach is not the only parent that is a little on edge as Amber Wigton said this unfortunately makes her rethink the amount of freedom she gives her 9- and 11-year-old children.

“It does make things a little scarier, like I said, I have two kids and I will let them walk from school sometimes,” Wigton said. “I will let them walk to the library but to me, that is a little bit further.”

Wigton said although that number might not seem super high compared to how many people live in Jonesboro, it is still something that makes her think twice before letting her kids out.

“So now letting them walk anywhere by themselves it does make me a little bit wearier,” Wigton said.

Of the 26 unregistered there were 5 that were investigated even more and during the operation, there was also a large number of narcotics seized.

