Spirit Airlines to offer non-stop flights from Memphis to LA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting to the West Coast will soon get a lot easier.

Spirit Airlines announced Monday it will launch daily nonstop service from Memphis International Airport to the Los Angeles International Airport beginning June 7.

“We’re proud to deliver the only daily, nonstop flight from Memphis to Los Angeles (LAX), making it more convenient than ever for Bluff City travelers to explore the West Coast, and for more people to come and experience all the culture and experiences that Memphis has to offer,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines.

The flights will depart Memphis at 8:59 p.m. Central time and arrive in Los Angeles at 10:48 p.m. Pacific time. Return flights will leave LAX at 1:57 p.m. Pacific time and land at MEM at 10:48 p.m. Central time.

One-way tickets will cost just $89 from June 7 through July 12. For more information, contact Spirit Airlines.

