Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tickets on sale for Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle Concert

The benefit concert will feature Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, and Sarah Jarosz.
The benefit concert will feature Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, and Sarah Jarosz.(Arkansas State University)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle. This concert event, being held to benefit the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, will feature Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, and Sarah Jarosz.  

Tickets start at $45 and are available from the A-State Ticket Office and through Ticketmaster.comThis benefit concert will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center, located at 201 Olympic Dr. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Grand Hall with Cash-themed drinks and hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a meet-and-greet with the artists for those with VIP tickets.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle features three world-class songwriters sharing the stage for an evening of music and storytelling.

“We are so excited about this new event,” said A-State Heritage Sites director Adam Long. “It will be a one-of-a-kind performance with a line-up especially curated by Rosanne Cash. These are some of the country’s best songwriters, and we will have the opportunity to see them in a performance that will never be repeated.”

Members of the Dyess Colony Circle, the Heritage Sites’ friends program, will receive discounts on tickets based on their level of membership. Those with memberships eligible for a discount will receive an email with a code. To inquire about these codes, or to join the Dyess Colony Circle and receive a discount, please call 870-764-2274 or go DyessCash.AState.edu

The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home preserves the 1935 home of the Cash family in Dyess. The home was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 and celebrates Johnny Cash’s life and music.

Restoration of the New Deal-era home was made possible through a series of music festival benefits held at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, beginning in 2011. In 2017, the festival was relocated to the grounds of the Boyhood Home in Dyess and expanded beyond music to include programs about the New Deal heritage that is part of the Dyess and Cash family stories.

The extended Cash family has been dedicated to the restoration and instrumental in the planning and performing in the festivals from the inception of the project. Performers have included: Rosanne Cash, John Carter Cash, George Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell, Dierks Bently, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, The Gatlin Brothers, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Marty Stuart, various members of the Cash family, and other members of the Cash family.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle is the highlight of an annual series of cultural events, including exhibitions, performances, lectures, workshops, and special events presented by the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites program.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Report: Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music,...
Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
KAIT hosted the inaugural KAIT Charity Basketball Tournament at the Paragould Community...
Inaugural tournament raises money for charity

Latest News

Marybeth Byrd was the star of the big screen on Sunday night in Paragould. Paragould Cinema 8...
Paragould theater hosts watch party for Marybeth Byrd
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage, 4/28-30
Region 8 Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage, April 28-30
Graceland will be celebrating 4th of July
Graceland announces All-American 4th of July weekend
Marybeth Byrd continues on her journey to be the next American Idol.
Watch party to be held for Marybeth Byrd