Tickets on sale for Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle Concert

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle. This concert event, being held to benefit the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, will feature Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, and Sarah Jarosz.

Tickets start at $45 and are available from the A-State Ticket Office and through Ticketmaster.comThis benefit concert will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center, located at 201 Olympic Dr. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Grand Hall with Cash-themed drinks and hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a meet-and-greet with the artists for those with VIP tickets.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle features three world-class songwriters sharing the stage for an evening of music and storytelling.

“We are so excited about this new event,” said A-State Heritage Sites director Adam Long. “It will be a one-of-a-kind performance with a line-up especially curated by Rosanne Cash. These are some of the country’s best songwriters, and we will have the opportunity to see them in a performance that will never be repeated.”

Members of the Dyess Colony Circle, the Heritage Sites’ friends program, will receive discounts on tickets based on their level of membership. Those with memberships eligible for a discount will receive an email with a code. To inquire about these codes, or to join the Dyess Colony Circle and receive a discount, please call 870-764-2274 or go DyessCash.AState.edu

The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home preserves the 1935 home of the Cash family in Dyess. The home was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 and celebrates Johnny Cash’s life and music.

Restoration of the New Deal-era home was made possible through a series of music festival benefits held at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, beginning in 2011. In 2017, the festival was relocated to the grounds of the Boyhood Home in Dyess and expanded beyond music to include programs about the New Deal heritage that is part of the Dyess and Cash family stories.

The extended Cash family has been dedicated to the restoration and instrumental in the planning and performing in the festivals from the inception of the project. Performers have included: Rosanne Cash, John Carter Cash, George Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell, Dierks Bently, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, The Gatlin Brothers, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Marty Stuart, various members of the Cash family, and other members of the Cash family.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle is the highlight of an annual series of cultural events, including exhibitions, performances, lectures, workshops, and special events presented by the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites program.

