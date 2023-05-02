2023 One Razorback Road Show will make stops in Batesville, Wynne, & Memphis

The ONE Razorback Roadshow, presented by First Security Bank, will once again travel across the great state of Arkansas to connect and interact with Razorback fans of all ages beginning May 15 in Harrison before wrapping up in Russellville on May 18.

The four-day bus tour will feature Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members of Razorback Athletics, including head coaches, senior staff members, spirit squad and band members along with Big Red and the greatest live mascot in college athletics, Tusk VI.

The ONE Razorback Roadshow is a part of Razorback Athletics’ ongoing commitment to be involved in communities around Arkansas while celebrating the passion and support of the Razorbacks throughout the state.

Roadshow events will include public receptions where fans can gather to interact with members of Razorback Athletics while also enjoying complimentary appetizers and beverages.

Fans will also have the opportunity to enter to win exclusive autographed items, game tickets, sideline passes and more along with taking home some free promotional items including the 2023 Razorback Football Schedule poster.

Coca-Cola, the official soft drink provider of Razorback Athletics, will also be giving away Yeti Coolers stocked with soft drinks as part of the door prizes.

Razorback fans will have the opportunity to hear from Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek along with Razorback Head Coaches including Razorback Football Coach Sam Pittman, Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman, Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Neighbors, Gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber, Men’s Tennis Coach Jay Udwadia and Women’s Soccer Coach Colby Hale.

Jon Williams, the public address announcer for Razorback Baseball, Gymnastics and Women’s Basketball, will join in as the emcee for each of the evening events.

The roadshow will feature luncheon stops in Harrison (May 15), Wynne (May 16), Marianna (May 17) and Hot Springs (May 18). Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch program beginning at noon.

The stop in Wynne will also include an afternoon community service project as a part of tornado relief efforts.

Evening events will take place in Batesville (May 15), Memphis/West Memphis (May 16), Little Rock (May 17) and Russellville (May 18). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a program beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The events are free and open to all Razorback fans. Fans that are interested in attending can fill out an RSVP form by clicking HERE.

2023 ONE RAZORBACK ROADSHOW DETAILS

Monday, May 15

Lunch event: Harrison (Buckets Sports Bar & Grill) with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Evening event: Batesville (The River) with Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman and Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Neighbors

Tuesday, May 16

Lunch event: Wynne (Witcher Auctions) + Tornado Relief Community Service Project with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Evening event: West Memphis/Memphis (Mississippi Terrace @ Bass Pro Shop) with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Wednesday, May 17

Lunch event: Marianna (Off the Square Cafe) with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Little Rock (Fassler Hall) with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Thursday, May 18

Lunch event: Hot Springs (Crystal Ridge Distillery)

Evening event: Russellville (Old Bank) with Gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber, Men’s Tennis Coach Jay Udwadia and Soccer Coach Colby Hale

