Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 One Razorback Road Show will make stops in Batesville, Wynne, & Memphis

Arkansas Athletics traveling road show features Razorback coaches, spirit squad, & much more.
Arkansas Athletics traveling road show features Razorback coaches, spirit squad, & much more.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The ONE Razorback Roadshow, presented by First Security Bank, will once again travel across the great state of Arkansas to connect and interact with Razorback fans of all ages beginning May 15 in Harrison before wrapping up in Russellville on May 18.

The four-day bus tour will feature Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members of Razorback Athletics, including head coaches, senior staff members, spirit squad and band members along with Big Red and the greatest live mascot in college athletics, Tusk VI.

The ONE Razorback Roadshow is a part of Razorback Athletics’ ongoing commitment to be involved in communities around Arkansas while celebrating the passion and support of the Razorbacks throughout the state.

Roadshow events will include public receptions where fans can gather to interact with members of Razorback Athletics while also enjoying complimentary appetizers and beverages.

Fans will also have the opportunity to enter to win exclusive autographed items, game tickets, sideline passes and more along with taking home some free promotional items including the 2023 Razorback Football Schedule poster.

Coca-Cola, the official soft drink provider of Razorback Athletics, will also be giving away Yeti Coolers stocked with soft drinks as part of the door prizes.

Razorback fans will have the opportunity to hear from Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek along with Razorback Head Coaches including Razorback Football Coach Sam Pittman, Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman, Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Neighbors, Gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber, Men’s Tennis Coach Jay Udwadia and Women’s Soccer Coach Colby Hale.

Jon Williams, the public address announcer for Razorback Baseball, Gymnastics and Women’s Basketball, will join in as the emcee for each of the evening events.

The roadshow will feature luncheon stops in Harrison (May 15), Wynne (May 16), Marianna (May 17) and Hot Springs (May 18). Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch program beginning at noon.

The stop in Wynne will also include an afternoon community service project as a part of tornado relief efforts.

Evening events will take place in Batesville (May 15), Memphis/West Memphis (May 16), Little Rock (May 17) and Russellville (May 18). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a program beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The events are free and open to all Razorback fans. Fans that are interested in attending can fill out an RSVP form by clicking HERE.

2023 ONE RAZORBACK ROADSHOW DETAILS

Monday, May 15

Lunch event: Harrison (Buckets Sports Bar & Grill) with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Evening event: Batesville (The River) with Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman and Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Neighbors

Tuesday, May 16

Lunch event: Wynne (Witcher Auctions) + Tornado Relief Community Service Project with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Evening event: West Memphis/Memphis (Mississippi Terrace @ Bass Pro Shop) with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Wednesday, May 17

Lunch event: Marianna (Off the Square Cafe) with Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek

Little Rock (Fassler Hall) with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Thursday, May 18

Lunch event: Hot Springs (Crystal Ridge Distillery)

Evening event: Russellville (Old Bank) with Gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber, Men’s Tennis Coach Jay Udwadia and Soccer Coach Colby Hale

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Police invite citizens to take part in amnesty program

Latest News

Arkansas State QB James Blackman had 4 total TD Saturday as the Red Wolves beat Grambling 58-3.
Arkansas State QB James Blackman signs with Miami Dolphins headlines Red Wolves getting NFL opportunities
Red Wolves in the NFL
Sources: Te'Vailance Hunt and Jordan Rhodes receive NFL rookie minicamp invites
Former Blytheville guard
Blytheville alum Tedrick Washington commits to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Former Blytheville guard
Blytheville alum Tedrick Washington commits to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi