A-State holds memorial for professor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State held a memorial for a professor who recently passed away.

Shelly Gipson was an art professor who died on April 25. She had just celebrated 20 years of service to the university on April 12.

On Monday, the university held a memorial ceremony for the professor, they also lit the clock tower at the Dean B. Ellis library in scarlet in her honor.

A news release from the university stated Gipson was a printer maker, whose work was shown in more than 80 exhibitions in the United States and internationally.

Her scholarly accomplishments were numerous but she also made an impact in the lives of her students, many of whom arrived on Monday to pay their respects.

“She taught them to be explorers and to be bold in their art and their lives. She was someone special,” Dr. Balducci said.

“I’ve had so many students reach out over the last few days and tell me what an impact she had on their art and not even really just their art but just on a personal level, how supportive she was, how she was a shoulder to cry on for them,” Dr. Balducci continued.

The memorial included a book from students and friends to write memories. Her artwork was also displayed to those who attended.

“She was an incredibly hard worker, her students loved her, her colleagues relied on her,” Dr. Balducci said. “We’re going to miss her.”

Gipson is survived by her husband, Michael, and two daughters.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.