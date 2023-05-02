Arkansas P Hannah Camenzind named SEC Softball Freshman of the Week

For the third time this season, LHP Hannah Camenzind (4-2) has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

The Valley, Neb., product was a critical component of No. 12 Arkansas’ potent pitching staff, guiding Arkansas to a series win vs. No. 3 Tennessee in front of a national audience over the weekend.

In a primetime SEC series matchup, Camenzind went 1-0 in the circle and posted a 0.72 ERA with three strikeouts across 9.2 innings.

After Arkansas dropped Saturday’s series opener to the Lady Vols, Camenzind started game two on Sunday and played a pivotal role in the Hogs evening the series with a 6-4 decision. In a prolific game two start, Camenzind tossed 4.0 innings and limited the Lady Vols to one run on three hits. Camenzind twirled 3.0 scoreless frames before Tennessee put up its first run in the fourth. Camenzind struck out one and worked around a walk.

Camenzind gained national attention again in Monday night’s rubber match, combining with redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce for the shutout to clinch the program’s first three-game series win vs. a top-three ranked opponent. Camenzind earned the victory after spinning 5.2 scoreless innings and checking Tennessee to five hits while striking out two. Camenzind’s pitching was lethal as she forced 11 groundouts throughout the ballgame.

Camenzind and Delce handed Tennessee its first conference shutout loss in the series finale.

In 9.2 innings, Camenzind did not allow an extra-base hit and curbed the Lady Vols to a .222 batting average.

Up Next

Camenzind and the Razorbacks travel to Missouri to wrap up conference play on May 5-7 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The series opens at 7 p.m. CT Friday on SEC Network+. All three games will be available on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.