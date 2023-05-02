Energy Alert
Campaign to offer $10,000 to work and live in Little Rock

Cash stock photo.(25 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A campaign has been introduced that would offer people $10,000 to work and live in Little Rock.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK, the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce introduced the Little Rock Love Connection campaign for professionals who are out of state, and willing to move to Little Rock.

Additionally, the Little Rock Love Connection campaign will also pay $501 to any local resident who matches an out-of-state candidate to a job.

The candidate must have one year of residency to be eligible for the $10,000.

Despite other American cities, such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Topeka, Kansas offering programs like this, the chamber believes Arkansas will be unique by attracting former Arkansans who’ve since moved away.

For more on this, visit KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

