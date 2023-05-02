Dust causes problems for Lawrence county residents

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Walnut Ridge residents are not only dealing with low visibility while driving but are also having trouble working outside.

“The dust has literally beat me on my skin and my eyes to the point where today I had quit and go in,” said Mount Zion cemetery groundskeeper Bill Young.

Keeping the cemetery in order is a top priority for Young, but he said the dust has made it almost impossible.

“I have dealt with just about everything you can, but I have to tell you this dust with a 40mph wind hitting you, it hurts,” said Young.

Joel Bishop dives down Highway 67 every day to get to Jonesboro and described the conditions he was faced with.

“When I am out driving down the road it’s almost like being in whiteout conditions,” said Bishop.

After seeing the accident that occurred in Illinois due to low visibility and dust, Bishop has been very attentive while driving through the thick dust.

“It is a concern not so much for me but watching out for other drivers that are good at driving in those conditions,” said Bishop.

The National Weather Service says if you encounter low visibility due to dust, pull your car over, or if you can, exit the road completely. If you can’t pull over, make sure to use the center line to guide yourself, turn your lights and hazards on, and never stop your car in a lane of travel.

