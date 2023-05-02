EMS company to invest millions into workforce

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A shortage has plagued the workforce all across the United States.

A shortage in some fields, though, can mean life or death.

Ambulance services are no stranger to those shortages, but a local business hopes to change that.

ProMed EMS announced its plans to retain and promote the hiring of EMTs and paramedics by committing more than $1 million to its workforce.

With the new initiative already in effect with its workers, Randolph County Area Supervisor JP Thielemier says he can see it’s working.

“The biggest thing that I’ve seen is not only an increase in morale around the base but also an increased interest in our company and others coming to work for it,” Thielemier explained.

He said the already existing benefits ProMed offers and the additional pay are some of the best in the ambulance business.

“I can’t speak for other services, but on top of the pay, the benefits package means a lot for someone to have health insurance for them and their family. The work environment means a lot,” Thielemier added. “You want to come to work and want to be happy at work.”

If you’re interested in the ambulance service field, Thielemier explained ProMed could help you decide.

“We do ride-a-longs. If you’re interested in this field, contact us. If this is something you want to do, come ride with us,” Thielemier continued. “We’ll show you around. We’ll show you the base. We’ll give you the ins and outs.”

