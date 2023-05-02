Energy Alert
Four Red Wolves land on 2023 All-Southland Bowling League team

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Led by First Team All-Southland Bowling League selection Brooklyn Buchanan, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team had four student-athletes earn all-conference recognition in the postseason awards announced Tuesday.

Buchanan was a first team selection while Emma Stull was named Second Team All-Southland Bowling League and Maggie Thoma was named to the third team. Thoma was joined by Karli VanDuinen on the Southland Bowling League All-Rookie Team.

Buchanan anchored A-State and was named Third Team NTCA All-American and Third Team NTCA All-Central Region. She averaged 208.4 in Baker and 208.3 in traditional games and had a 55.1 percent Baker double percentage. She converted 85.2 percent of her single pin spares.

Stull was the leadoff bowler for A-State and was named Honorable Mention NTCA All-American. Stull averaged 198.4 in Baker and 208.9 in traditional games and had a 92.4 percent single pin spare conversion rate.

Thoma bowled in the third spot of the lineup much of the spring and was the tournament MVP at the Southland Bowling League Championship. Thoma averaged 201.7 in Baker and 206.9 in traditional games converting 85.1 single pin spares. VanDuinen rolled in the second spot of the A-State lineup and averaged 202.7 in Baker and 200.1 in traditional games with an 88.3 percent single pin spare conversion rate.

A-State finished runner-up at the National Collegiate Bowling Championship for just the third time in program history. The Red Wolves finished the postseason unbeaten in mega-matches, winning the Southland Bowling League title for the third time in program history.

