Gas prices down, drivers say it still hurts wallets

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices are lower than they were a year ago, but some drivers say it’s still too high.

Gasbuddy.com reported Arkansas drivers are paying an average of $3.17. One year ago, drivers were paying $3.78.

The 61-cent drop is something some drivers haven’t felt while others say it’s still hurting their wallets.

“It keeps me in the house more knowing that I got to pay more for gas,” Gordon said. “I’m trying to save money.”

In 2021, drivers were paying just over 2.50 cents.

Nick Barber, who drives for work, says it’s not just hurting his wallet, but his paycheck.

“It’s definitely made an impact because I travel for work and we get fuel reimbursements and everything, but the gas price is the more or less money that I made,” he explained.

With prices still too high for some, one driver, David Chadwick says he’s looking for ways to save a buck or two.

“It’s made a big difference in certain places; you get points to be able to take off your gas and save enough on that,” Chadwick said. “That eats into your whole budget as far wanting to do entertainment when you’re having to spend half of it on gas going back and forth then what’s the point of even going.”

For one driver, prices will take a while before they’re better.

“I don’t think that we’re going to see very many changes,” Gordon explained. “I think it’s going to get a lot until maybe it gets better in a couple of years.”

