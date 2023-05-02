I-40 bridge to partially close for repair

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Two eastbound lanes of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge will be closed overnight for repairs.

Inspections revealed damage to an expansion joint that may become a traffic hazard.

Crews will repair this damage from 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says this damage is not of structural concern for the bridge.

Westbound traffic will not be affected.

