Jonesboro set to upgrade about 20 roads around town

One spot where construction has already started in town as people can expect much more in the...
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers can expect to see more upgrades coming to the streets of Jonesboro as the city will be using one million dollars on around 20 projects.

Jonesboro mayor Harold Copenhaver said it’s time for some upgrades on some popular roadways, which is why he said they will be investing one million dollars that they already had.

“We got the money from projects that were either not completed, or additional funding with our conservative budget,” Copenhaver said. “We were able to put a side account that was able to build up that is enabling us to provide another 1 million dollars’ worth of projects in our community.”

Work will be done across town in places like Culberhouse Road, Browns Lane and Thomas Green Road as Copenhaver said they are starting with spots that desperately need it.

“This is more on asphalt overlays, so this is going to be about 20 projects give or take a few here and there,” Copenhaver said.

Jonesboro has over 500 miles of roads in the city limits making it the second largest in the state according to the mayor that is why there is a large financial commitment.

“We need to be spending approximately 3.5 million dollars a year and you can see when I came into office our budget was a half a million dollars, so we have a lot of road infrastructure upgrades that we need to do, we have to invest in that, or it is going to catch up with us,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said drivers can already see crews out working and asks people to be patient with the local crews that will be on the road.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

