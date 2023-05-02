Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Love is everything’: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy...
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

In a sweet Instagram post, Wilson shared a photo of the couple holding a celebratory cake, writing, “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

In a 2015 interview with CNN, Hanks revealed that he had an instant spark with Wilson when they met, but the secret to their longevity is “that we got married for all the right reasons.”

Hanks and Wilson share two children together, Chet and Truman Hanks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Police invite citizens to take part in amnesty program

Latest News

Lisa Birnbach arrives to federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President...
Trump accuser’s friend says E. Jean Carroll is telling truth
The scene at Highland and Walker
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect reportedly inside eatery
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the AirTag tracking device is introduced...
Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.
Wendy’s brings back the Strawberry Frosty for summer